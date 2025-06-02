Do You Know Salman Khan Has An Adopted Brother As Well, Who Is From Nepal? Read To Know More

Bollywood popular actor Salman Khan’s family is very kind-hearted, and everyone has heard the story of his sister Arpita Khan’s adoption. She was crying near her mother’s dead body on the footpath, and Salim Khan, who was out on a morning walk, saw her and brought her home with him. Salman’s uncle had also done something similar and had not only given a place to live to a Nepali boy named Tesu, but also adopted him.

During the premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 11’, Salman Khan revealed that he has another brother, who is a property owner. He had told how his uncle had adopted Tesu. Salman Khan had said at that time that something similar had happened to him too. The actor said, ‘A similar situation happened at our house, when we were very young, a Nepali boy named Tesu, who worked on the fourth floor of our building, had a fight with the flat owner’s child’.

Salman further said, ‘And they threw him out. Tesu did not know where to go because he came from Nepal, so we gave him a place to stay in our house. However, people in the building complained about it. My uncle had come to Mumbai from Indore. He asked what will you do with this child? Because Tesu does not even know where his house is. So, uncle said that he will take him to Indore.’

The actor further explained the situation and said, ‘He did so, and today Tesu owns a property in Indore. My uncle adopted him. He got married, he has three children, and now he is a brother to us. His life has changed.’ Let us tell you that Salman and his family are often involved in charity work and support people in every way possible.