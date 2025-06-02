‘Time Exposes, Karma Corrects, Universe Humbles’, Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife Shyamali Dey’s Post Created Buzz

Rumours of romance between South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj & DK filmmaker Raj Nidimoru continue to make headlines, even though neither of them has officially confirmed the relationship. Their recent pictures went viral online, and amid all this buzz, Raj’s ex-wife, Shyamali Dey, has grabbed attention by making several social media posts on Instagram.

Though Shyamali has not directly named anyone, her posts have made people wonder if she is connected to the ongoing discussion. In her new Instagram story, Shyamali shared the post and wrote, ‘Time exposes, karma corrects, universe humbles.’ Just a few days ago, she had posted another message that read, ‘Do good deeds. Help people and treat people fairly.’

These posts have been considered by many to be related to Samantha and Raj. The speculations were rife after Samantha shared photos recently, in one of which she was seen resting her head on Raj’s shoulder on a flight. While there is no confirmation if Raj is now dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actress’ recent Instagram post has created a sensation online.

In one of the photos, Samantha is seen posing with Raj Nidimoru and the rest of Shubham’s team in front of the film’s banner. But it was the second photo, in which Samantha rested her head on Raj’s shoulder, that sparked the buzz. However, neither of the two has confirmed their relationship. According to reports, Raj and Shyamali got married in 2015 but separated in 2022. Shyamali Dey is a graduate in Psychology and has also worked as an assistant director with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bharadwaj.