‘I Wanted To Be A Part of Raid 2, We Couldn’t Fix Shooting Time’, Ileana D’Cruz Opened Up On Not Working In Raid 2

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz said that she had received an offer to play the same character again in Ajay Devgn’s recently released film ‘Raid 2’. But she turned down the offer and also revealed the reason behind this in her post. On June 1, Ileana D’Cruz did a question-and-answer session with her fans on social media. In this session, a fan asked a question about her comeback and said that he is missing her in ‘Raid 2’ and other films.

Ileana D’Cruz

Let us tell you that Ileana D’Cruz replied to the fan, ‘I also miss working in films a lot, and I wanted to be a part of Raid 2. It was a special film for me, and playing the character of Malini in it and working with director Rajkumar Gupta and actor Ajay Devgn was a very special experience.’ The actress further said, ‘The makers of Raid 2 offered me the film, but unfortunately, we could not fix the shooting time. Because at that time I had given birth to my child, and at this time my responsibilities are completely different.’

Vaani Kapoor

Let us tell you that Ileana played the role of Malini Pathak in the film ‘Raid’ released in the year 2018. Ileana further praised Vaani Kapoor, who appeared in ‘Raid 2’. Ileana said, ‘As far as it is concerned, I have seen Vaani in the film, she is looking very beautiful in all the promos that I have seen. I am sure that she has left her own unique and lovely mark on her character.’

Vaani Kapoor

She further said, ‘Hopefully now there will be no misunderstanding in anyone’s mind.’ Another user asked Ileana, ‘Why are you not seen on the silver screen?’ To this, Ileana jokingly replied, ‘Because I am busy with diapers and baby bum cream right now.’ What is the best thing about becoming a mother, and is it the same experience as she thought? On this question, the actress said, ‘This has been the most difficult thing I have ever done. It was not at all what I thought. It takes a lot of time and energy. 24 hours a day, never a day off.’