Kushal Tanwar From Elvish Yadav’s Team Emerged As The Winner of ‘Roadies XX’, Shared His Happiness On Social Media

The grand finale of ‘Roadies XX’ was telecast on MTV on June 1 in which Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu from Elvish Yadav’s gang became the winner,. At the same time, Hartaaj from Prince Narula’s gang came first runner-up. Elvish Yadav, who has once again won a reality show, has reacted to the victory. He has expressed his happiness and said that he is excited that Gullu has won the show. And he was from his gang, he is also very happy with this.

Kushal Tanwar And Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav said in a conversation with one of the media houses, ‘Gullu did not get many opportunities to prove himself in the beginning, but whenever he got a chance, he played very well. This was my first season, and I had no expectations of winning it. I learned many things from my fellow gang leaders, and I have a good relationship with all of them.’

Elvish Yadav

On the other hand, Gullu said on his victory, ‘Winning Roadies XX was not just a title, but a silent scream, which is now being heard. I had no support from anyone. There was no guidance. There was no one to lift me up. I did all this on my own. This victory is more than a trophy. It is a symbol for every person who has ever felt alone, who has ever been told that this is not enough. He walked alone on this path and never gave up.’

Kushal Tanwar

Gullu was in Elvish’s team from the beginning. But later he was eliminated. Then he came to the show as a wildcard, where Gautam Gulati spent a lot of money on him and included him in his team. But in between, he was given a chance to switch to a gang leader’s team, so Gullu chose Elvish’s team. Now, after the victory, he has got a Karizma XMR bike and Rs 10 lakh.