‘Let’s Read Hanuman Chalisa’, Gaurav Gupta Trolled Pakistani Fan On His US-Canada Tour Show, Deets Inside

Amid the rising political tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and then India’s Operation Sindoor, stand-up comedian Gaurav Gupta has had a fun time on his show. During his US-Canada tour, he roasted some of his Pakistani fans on his show. During one of his shows, the comedian found out that some Pakistani fans had also come, and what followed was sharp, witty, and full of humour.

Since the video was shared, it went viral on social media in no time. Let us tell you that in a video posted on Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram handle, the comedian is initially shocked when he finds out that one of his audience members is from Pakistan. As soon as this is revealed, some Indian audience members shout ‘Sindoor’. Gaurav quickly asks the crowd to behave, followed by a fun conversation.

Turning towards the fan, Gaurav jokingly said, ‘Let’s read Hanuman Chalisa now. Read, read!’ The crowd burst into laughter and applause, while the fan took it in stride with his appreciation. Which could have been uncomfortable, but ignoring the ongoing dispute between India and Pakistan, he also started having fun.

Gaurav then roasted and asked the fan if he understood his Hindi jokes. When he said yes, Gupta cracked another joke, ‘So you don’t understand, you won’t get it? So many years ago, you are saying, we won’t get it, we won’t get it, then you come back.’ He made this joke on the long-standing Kashmir dispute between the two countries, the crowd also started shouting after hearing this joke. Despite the boldness of this bit, Gaurav praised the fan and said, ‘Brother, you have the guts to come here. They thought the artists were banned, but the audience is still allowed.’ This clip is going viral online very fast.