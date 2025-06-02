Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Niece Sharmin Segal Welcomed Her First Baby, Blessed With A Son, Deets Inside

‘Heeramandi’ actress Sharmin Segal has become a mother and gave birth to a son on May 28, 2025. She has welcomed her first child with husband Aman Mehta. However, the couple has not shared this good news on social media, and no official announcement has been made about this on social media. But according to the news, there is a good news for the couple.

Let us tell you that Sharmin Segal is married to Aman Mehta, who works as an executive director at Torrent Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Torrent Group. The couple got married in Italy in November 2024, which was attended by close family members. After this, the actress moved to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and then returned to Mumbai and is living here. The Bhansali family, including Sharmin and Aman, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and his parents Deepak and Bela Bhansali Sehgal, are reportedly very happy with the arrival of the child.

Sharmin Segal worked in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series ‘Heeramandi’. Her acting in it was ridiculed a lot by the audience. She was criticized for this role in the film. In this, her character’s name was Alamzeb, and her mother’s role was played by Manisha Koirala. She started her career in 2019 with the film ‘Malaal’, which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Before becoming an actress, Sharmin Segal had also worked as an assistant director in Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s starrer ‘Bajirao Mastani’ which was a big hit and garnered praised from the audience. She also has experience of working behind the camera and was also seen in the horror-comedy ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’, where she shared screen space with Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi. But her work on the screen is not praised and people didn’t like her for her presence.