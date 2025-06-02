Gauhar Khan Criticized Suniel Shetty’s ‘Comfort of C-Section’ Comment In Her Podcast, Read To Know

Small screen actress Gauhar Khan is active on social media and openly expresses her opinion on popular issues. She has recently launched her own YouTube podcast ‘Maa Noranjan’, in which she will talk about mother and child, pregnancy, and other important things in life. In the first episode, she talked about the miscarriage before the birth of her son Jehan and criticized Suniel Shetty’s ‘comfort of C-section’ comment.

Let us tell you that Gauhar Khan said in her podcast that her first delivery was through C-section. Holding back tears, she said that she had a miscarriage before the birth of Jehan, ‘There is one thing that I never told anyone. I had a miscarriage before Jehan. What should I say about what I felt at that time? I cannot even describe it. It was a pregnancy, I lost my child after about 9 weeks. That loss was very difficult for me.’

Let us tell you that Suniel Shetty had said in an interview that Athiya had opted for normal delivery instead of a C-section. He had said that C-section is a comfortable procedure, which everyone adopts. Gauhar Khan reacted to this. She said, ‘I want to shout out loud and say, how can you say this? I mean how? There are a lot of myths about this, that if someone is getting a C-section, then it is a very easy option.’

The actress said, ‘How can there be so much misinformation about this? And for a male celebrity to say this, who has not gone through pregnancy, who has not given birth to a child, he does not know how painful C-section is.’ Gauhar Khan gave birth to her son Jehan in 2023. She is now going to welcome her second child with husband Zaid Darbar and has informed on social media that she is pregnant again, and soon a little guest is going to come to her house.