Gauhar Khan Opened Up On Her Miscarriage Before Birth of Her Son Jehan In A Podcast, Deets Inside

Gauahar Khan announced a few weeks ago that she is going to become a mother for the second time. She and Zaid Darbar became parents of a son in the year 2023, named Jehan. Now, Gauhar is pregnant for the second time and has started a YouTube channel on which she shares vlogs, in which she will be seen talking about her journey of becoming a mother, motherhood, and difficulties, as well as many issues related to pregnancy.

Let us tell you that Gauhar revealed the unfortunate news about the miscarriage in her first vlog and cried. Gauhar Khan said that she had a miscarriage once before the birth of her son Jehan. This was the most difficult phase of her life. Gauhar’s eyes filled up talking about this. Gauhar’s miscarriage happened after 9 weeks.

In the vlog, Gauhar is seen saying, ‘There is one thing that I have not told anyone to date. I am telling this with great courage. I had a miscarriage before Jehan. What can I say about that feeling right now? It is difficult to put it into words. It was very difficult for me to accept that I lost the child after just 9 weeks. That is, in more than two months. It was very difficult.’

Gauhar then told that she had conceived Jehan naturally, and she considers it God’s blessing. She saluted those women who endure a lot of difficulties during motherhood. Gauhar and Zaid Darbar announced in April 2025 that they are going to become a parent for the second time soon. To share this good news with the fans, the couple shared a very cute and adorable video on Instagram.