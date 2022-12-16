‘Don’t Believe In Fake News’: Actor Veena Kapoor Files FIR Over Rumors That Her Son Killed Her!

Veteran actor Veena Kapoor was rumored to have been killed by her son. She has issued a clarification. The actor, along with her son, filed an FIR with the Mumbai police against those who spread the rumors. In her statement, Veena said that the deceased was someone else, though they had the same name.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Veena rubbished the fake news. She said that this was fake news. The truth is that one Veena Kapoor has been murdered. But she is not that Veena Kapoor She is a different person. The name is the same but actor Veena Kapoor lives here in Goregaon, not Juhu. She lives with her son too and people thought it was Veena Kapoor.

She further wanted to tell them that she is alive, well, and not dead. She asked people not to believe in fake news. Talking about the rumor, Veena’s son said that he was numb and blank. They have filed an FIR. The police have supported them really well. He appreciates the support from his heart. He added that the way the police helped them when they came to file the complaint, is impressive. He saluted to Mumbai Police.

On the other hand, Veena added that if they do not complain the same thing will be repeated later with others also. The mental torture that’s happening with repeated calls, day and night, while shooting ruins their mood. She said that she is unable to focus on work.

According to PTI, a non-cognizable case for defamation was registered on the complaint of the actor who said her picture was used in a news report instead of a senior citizen allegedly murdered by her son in Mumbai’s Juhu area, a police official said on Thursday.