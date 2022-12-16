KIFF2022: Fans Witness ‘Raichand Family Reunion’ As Big B, SRK, Jaya Bachchan & Rani Mukerji Attend Festival!

Kolkata International Film Festival is always garnered with star actors. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were spotted yesterday afternoon in Kolkata. They attended the opening ceremony of the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival. The film festival kicked off with the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shatrughan Sinha, Kumar Sanu, Arijit Singh, and others.

Shah Rukh was seen touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet and hugging him. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan hugged each other and greeted each other. The videos from the show became viral on social media. Fans were taken back to 2001 when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in a formal black suit and a white shirt. On the other hand, Rani looked gorgeous in a black saree at the opening ceremony of the film festival. She tied her hair in a bun. She wore a pair of jhumkas. A video of Shah Rukh and Rani congratulating Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan is doing rounds on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, “Reunion of Raichand family after 21 years.” Another social media user joked, “yash raichand finally accepting rahul coz he’s with naina.” Another user tweeted, “21 years of #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham and Raichand family at #KIFF2022.”

Yesterday the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 21 years. Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a beautiful video. He said that no words are enough to describe the feeling for the film. He has shared his gratefulness and thanked everyone.