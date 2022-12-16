Besharam Rang: Sherlyn Chopra Slams Deepika Padukone For Wearing Saffron Bikini; Says, ‘It Is Not Acceptable’!

The ruckus that started over the saffron color of Deepika Padukone’s bikini in Pathaan’s first song ‘Besharam Rang’ is not taking its name to stop. Now Sherlyn Chopra’s name has been added to the list of those opposing it.

She called Deepika a member of the Tukde Tukde gang in this case. She said that saffron colored bikini is not acceptable under any circumstances. Let us inform you that in this matter, Sherlyn Chopra supported the statement of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra.

Sherlyn Chopra said that Deepika sympathized with the Tukde Tukde gang. In such a situation, crores of Hindus will not accept her in a saffron-colored bikini in the song Besharam Rang of Pathaan film. This is the color of purity, loyalty, and dedication.

Sherlyn said that she completely agrees with Narottam Mishra’s statement. On the other hand, on the question of Aamir Khan’s Kalash Puja and Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to Vaishno Devi, Sherlyn said that people can worship what they believe in, but they should also be aware of the sentiments of the general public.

Let us tell you that the song Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan has been embroiled in controversies since its release. Narottam Mishra objected to it as soon as the song was released. He demanded many changes in the song. It was said that if the color of the clothes in the song is not changed then this film will be banned in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that there is an objection to the clothes shown in the song. This song has been shot under a contaminated mindset. He added that song scenes and clothes should be fixed.