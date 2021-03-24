Emraan Hashmi is one of the most popular yet talented actors of Bollywood. The stunning actor was born and raised in Mumbai. During his early days in Bollywood before pursuing acting as his career, he started working as an assistant director for the film Raaz in the year 2002 which was a horror drama. He made his acting debut with the film Footpath in 2003 followed by films like Murder 2004, Zeher 2005, and Gangster 2006. In the year 2008, he did a film name Jannat which marked a turning point in Hashmi’s career followed by other successful films.

BOLLYWOOD ACTOR EMRAAN HASHMI

After the pandemic hit the world, we experience many changes and what we call the new normal, because of that entertainment industry and not just that, the whole world suffered a lot from the deadly virus. As now the entertainment business is getting its grip again, recently Bollywood actor John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi played leading roles for the movie Mumbai Saga which has released on big screens on March 19, 2021, and it is doing really well at the box office collection. Sanjay Gupta’s directorial has been greatly valued by the critics as well as by the audience.

Now recently, while speaking with the Etimes, Emraan Hashmi who has been seen in a diverse avatar in the film has spoken about his ‘serial kisser’ in Bollywood tag, and what are the lessons he has learned from 2020 so far. Talking about his ‘serial kisser tag in Bollywood and whether it was a blight or it worked in his favor, the actor said it was a mix of both. “It helped in a way because it’s like you are associated with something; I was getting the kind of bold stories that were unheard of”.

Revealing about the lesson he learned from 2020, Emraan said it was as testing a time for him, as it was for anyone. “The lockdown has completely written off 2020 as a year, for everyone. Even on the few days when we ventured out to restock supplies, it felt like an apocalyptic movie with people wearing masks; in fact, it still does,” he said.

He further stated that it was an unusual track for him as he had his own journey and roadmap. “If there were any negatives to it, I guess it was the constant boxing up, the ‘tag’ was uncalled for,” added Emraan. He doesn’t wasn’t to go down the same road constantly when he is doing different stories and playing different characters.

Emraan mentioned back then the times were different, a country that was waking up to something and they found it to be very intriguing. “They were amazed by it. I was just doing my job, but, apparently, millions of people were watching it and were fascinated by it. Good luck to them.” He Further said I still don’t have any problem if I will be offering a kissing scene in the film.