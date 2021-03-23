Kangana Ranaut officially joined Twitter in the midst of the lockdown and since the time then she has been utilizing the stage to impart her perspectives and insights on several things that receive massive criticism. But there is no stopping the actress has been fearlessly sharing her thoughts on social media. Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut was once portrayed in a throwback interview by Paan Singh Tomar and Gangs of Wasseypur’s praised director, Tigmanshu Dhulia, the best actress in the Indian film industry and had compared her with the incredible actress, Waheeda Rehman.

Kangana has demonstrated the guts of her staggering acting abilities with her stunning performances throughout her career in pictures like fashion, Tanu weds Manu, Gangster, Tanu weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika, and many others. Unimaginably, her honors don’t stop here just, as Kangana has included multiple times in Forbes India’s celebrity 100 rundowns, won Padma Shri in 2020.

Today, the talented actress is celebrating her 34th birthday, Kangana has taken to her Twitter handle to pen a motivational note while trying to deliver an inspiring message for young girls. Kangana’s post read as, “Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It’s beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth,” followed with a heart.

They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains,mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname.They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go (cont) pic.twitter.com/M3qrgqGaDF March 23, 2021

Today I turned 34,they never told me,I will be at the peak of my career at 34,I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone,I feel like a super human loaded with exceptional experience about skills(cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2021

She further added, “I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny,I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don’t get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself, they never told me.”The actress went onto share series of post and also shared a gorgeous picture of her and wrote, “They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains,mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname.They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go.”