‘Even If Rubina Was Not Married, I Wasn’t Able To Impress Her’, Elvish Yadav Flirts With Rubina Dilaik

The kitchen of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is making people crazy with jokes and entertaining acts. The show is not just about the food but also features the drama and laughter of the celebrities present on the show. Known for his quick wit and swag, popular YouTuber and social media influencer Elvish Yadav is in full mischievous mode as he flirts with Rubina Dilaik while joking around.

Elvish recently made such a statement about the actress that has shocked everyone and forced them to hold their tummy because of constant laughter. He said that even if Rubina was not married, he would not have been able to impress her, and then he deliberately spoils his food so that Rubina wins. Host of the show Bharti Singh does not want to let Elvish get away with all this drama.

Bharti video calls Elvish’s mother amidst all the chaos. With a smile and her signature comic timing, Bharti asks Elvish’s mother what she thinks of her son coming into the kitchen. As Bharti pulls Elvish’s leg, everyone tries to create an atmosphere. Laughter Chefs turns into a Royal Sabzi Mandi this week. The celebrity contestants are given a budget based on their stars, and every rupee counts in the Laughter Chefs bazaar.

The price of a chilli is Rs 100, which leaves Krushna and Samarth completely shocked. Rubina nearly faints when she learns that a coconut costs Rs 200. Ankita Lokhande starts haggling and even talks a lot to get a discount, while Elvish tries to make a deal that no one can refuse. And the classic Krushna Abhishek brings in a twist and says that this is what he is trying to make his career in. He says forget comedy, now he is going to sell vegetables. Meanwhile, comedy ensues, and Rahul Vaidya sings bhajans and celebrates Ram Navami in full swing.