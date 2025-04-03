Ranya Rao’s Husband Jatin To File Divorce From Her After Gold Smuggling Case Against The Actress

Kannada actress Ranya Rao is in the news these days for the gold smuggling case. Meanwhile, her husband, Jatin Hukkeri, has now decided to separate from her and get divorced. Recently, her husband, Jatin held a press conference in which he revealed that he will file for divorce from Ranya after the case. According to some of the media sources, Ranya Rao’s husband, Jatin Hukkeri said, ‘Since the day we got married, I have been suffering pain and trouble. Today, I have decided to file for divorce.’

Let us tell you that investigation has also increased on Ranya Rao’s husband in the gold smuggling case. The police have alleged that he often accompanied the actress to Dubai, from where she allegedly smuggled gold. Jatin married Ranya about four months ago, after which they started living in a high-end apartment in Bengaluru’s upscale Lavelle Road.

Talking about Jatin’s work front, let us tell you that he is an architect by profession, he has a bachelor’s degree in architecture and interior design from Bengaluru’s RV College of Engineering. She pursued further studies from the Royal College of Art, Executive Education London, with specialisation in Disruptive Market Innovation. You will be amazed to know that the actress is the stepdaughter of the Director General of Police (Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation) Ramachandra Rao.

She was on the radar of the authorities due to her frequent visits to Dubai, and it is being alleged that she travelled to Dubai 30 times last year and four times in 15 days, each time bringing a kilo of gold. Ranya was arrested by the authorities at the Bengaluru airport last month in March. Following her arrest, the Bengaluru Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash worth Rs 2.67 crore from her Bengaluru home during a raid.