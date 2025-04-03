‘I Am Being Treated Like A Commodity, That Time Ekta Ma’am Used To Give Houses And Cars’ Reveals Ashita Dhawan

You must remember the naughty character of TV actress Ashita Dhawan from ‘Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai’, who has also worked in serials like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Imlie’, ‘Krishna Mohini’, and ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’, and is currently seen in ‘Prem Leela’ on Dangal TV. She recently talked about the entertainment world, the challenges faced by actors, and how things have changed for her over time.

After working non-stop for 20 years in the industry, the actress has seen both the ups and downs of the industry. She recently recalled a time when stars did not have any fixed hours to work and were forced to work for 30-36 hours at a time. Talking about this, Ashita said, ‘At that time we were just working continuously, without any break. We were not even going home, but now things have changed. There is proper scheduling, and we get time for ourselves and our family. This is a very positive change.’

The actress further said, ‘However, not everything is better. One of the biggest challenges is the lack of the right script bank. Because it takes time to get the script approved, creativity is often affected. If the approval had been received quickly, we could have brought the content in a better way.’ Despite being in the industry for two decades, Ashita still faces budget-related issues and said, ‘I have worked non-stop, yet I have to beg for budget. This makes me feel like I am a vegetable seller.’

Ashita said, ‘Like I am being treated like any other commodity. There was a time when Ekta Mam used to give stars houses, cars, and even enough money to buy a farmhouse. But now, even after working day and night, actors cannot even buy an Alto car. It feels bad for such actors. She also talked about how competition has increased and said, ‘Now there are so many actors and many platforms are creating content. Channels are constantly competing to cut budgets, and ultimately, actors and creators suffer the most.’