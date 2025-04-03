Shalini Pandey Revealed Her Director Forcibly Entered Her Vanity Van While She Was Changing Her Clothes

Popular actress Shalini Pandey has recently narrated the story of a horrific incident that happened to her that shocked her. The actress has recently told how the director of her film forcibly entered her vanity van when she was changing clothes. Shalini Pandey, who is a resident of Madhya Pradesh, made her acting debut in 2017 with the film ‘Arjun Reddy’. Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’ is the remake of this superhit film.

Let us tell you that Shalini appeared in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ with Ranveer Singh and ‘Maharaj’ released on OTT with Junaid Khan in the year 2024. Recently, she has appeared in the web series ‘Dabba Cartel’ with Shabana Azmi. The actress mentioned a painful incident while working in a South Indian film in her new interview. While talking to one of the media houses, Shalini said that she has also worked with ‘terrible’ and ‘anarchic men’ in her short career.

The actress said, ‘I do not come from a film family. Initially, I had no idea about this. I am a complete outsider. I left my family, and I had no one to go back to. So, I had no one to tell me how one should be in the industry. Now, when I look back, I am glad that I was like this. I was naive, but I had strict boundaries. I used to get angry.’

Recalling this horrific incident that happened to her on the set, she said, ‘In the early days of my career, I was doing a South film. That director suddenly entered my van. He did not even knock on the door. I was changing clothes inside. He just opened the door and came in. You can understand my situation that this is a girl who has just done her first film. People usually tell you not to be too sweet and to say bad things to people.’