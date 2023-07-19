Fan Gifts Alia Bhatt ‘Jhumkas’ But Ranveer Singh Claims Them For Deepika Padukone: ‘Bhabi Khush Ho Jayegi’

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to release next week. The actors are busy promoting their upcoming film in different cities of the country. Recently, they visited Delhi to launch the latest track, Ve Kamleya from the film. During the event, a fan gifted ‘jhumkas’ to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh gave a humorous reaction which has a Deepika Padukone connection. Read below to know the details.

Fan gifts ‘jhumkas’ to Alia Bhatt

Before launching the third song, Alia and Ranveer promoted the What Jhumka song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. During this, a fan gifted a pair of jhumkas to the actress. “Alia, this is a gift for you,” the fan told the team.

Meanwhile, Ranveer asked the fan what he wants in return. The fan said, “A hug.” The humorous side of Ranveer came up as he claimed those jhumkas for his wife-actress Deepika Padukone. He said, ‘”u hug Alia to de de, jhumke mujhe de de. Teri bhabhi bohot khush ho jayegi.

On the other hand, Ranveer praised the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal who sang the romantic track, Ve Kamleya. The actor said, “Kuch to special hai in Arijit’s voice and so does Shreya’s voice and Pritam da.” Alia added, “We feel so fortunate that our songs are being sung by these stalwarts.”

The latest track Ve Kamleya gives a taste of love mixed with a bit of melancholy flavor. In the music video, the lead pair can be seen falling in love each other and fighting with their respective families to prove their love.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to release on July 28.