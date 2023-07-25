Fashion Blogger, Hanna S Khan Announces Divorce From Husband, Reveals She Got Separated Last Year!

In the ever evolving world of fashion, Hanna S Khan’s name shines brightly among he plethora of influencers. Hanna S Khan has a carved a name for herself in the fashion industry with her impeccable sartorial picks. For the unversed, Hanna had a love marriage with Shah Rukh Merchant on March 3, 2021. The duo’s wedding took place in Jaipur’s lavish palaces, namely, Jai Mahal and Rambagh Palace. Recently, Hanna S Khan announced her separation from husband, Shah Rukh Merchant. Undoubtedly, the sudden news from Hanna’s end shocked her fans and admirers. Hanna’s marital life looked no less than a dreamy fairytale on her social media handle.

Beauty Blogger, Hanna S Khan announces divorce from husband Shah Rukh Merchant

Taking to her Instagram handle on July 24, 2023, Hanna S Khan announced the news of her sudden divorce. She shared two picture notes which stated her decision to part ways with her husband, Shah Rukh Merchant.

The famous beauty blogger further shared that both of them already got separated a year ago. However, they decided to announce their official divorce in July 2023. The note posted by Hanna S Khan can be read as:

“Hello everyone, I went through a separation in my marriage a year ago. I waited all this while to address this as I needed my time to process, to heal, grow personally and focus on my career. I believed an immediate announcement would only lead to a downward spiral and not allow me the time and space I needed to process everything. I signed my divorce papers last week and finally feel ready to share this publicly.”

Further revealing the reason behind sudden divorce, Hanna disclosed that she and her husband differ in their values and thoughts on life. Hanna S Khan also laid a request for ans to not violate her privacy and let her come to terms with the divorce.

When Hanna S Khan’s stunning Nikaah look set internet abuzz

Hanna S Khan opted for a gorgeous silver jacket lehenga and ditched the common bright colors. Her outfit was designed by the ace designer, Ohaila Khan. The stunner accentuated her look with a maang-teeka, silver kaleere and two-layered neckpiece.