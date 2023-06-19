Festive Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes Ethnic Royalty And Glam Vibes In A Golden Silk Lehenga!

Aditi Rao Hydari’s dreamy look in a gold silk lehenga evoked old-school magic, highlighting her graceful appearance. This time, the diva chose a stunning Raw Mango lehenga to make a statement.

There are few celebrities who effortlessly exude timeless charm and grace in the world of glamour and stardom. The enchanting Aditi Rao Hydari is one such luminary. Aditi has captivated hearts not only through her on-screen performances but also through her love of ethnic wear, thanks to her ethereal beauty and innate sense of style.

Aditi Rao Hydari has a deep connection to the essence of ethnic wear, as her regal lineage traces back to the royal family of Hyderabad. Her love of traditional garments has remained consistent throughout her career in fashion and film.

Aditi Rao Hydari embodies a bygone era’s ethereal romanticism, and her regal heritage is evident in her fashion choices. The actress wears silk sarees, magnificent Kanjeevarams, simple cotton suit sets, and chic designer lehengas.

The internet is in awe of her fashion choices after she wore one of them to a wedding. Aditi believes that ethnic clothing has an innate magic that brings out the best in people, evoking a sense of tradition, grace, and an undeniable aura of confidence. Scroll through the gallery to see Aditi’s photos.

She has been making us swoon with her style and fashion, from her everyday looks to her red carpet appearances at Cannes. In her effortless blend of traditional and modern styles, the actress has become a fashion icon over the course of her career.

We’ve always been interested in Aditi Rao Hydari because of her incredible performances and unique fashion sense. Nobody in Bollywood has performed more beautiful ethnic numbers than the diva, and none of them have fallen short. Her polished and composed public appearances in elegant attire are stunning.

Keeping with the theme, the stunning actress wowed everyone with her recent ethnic look, which she wore in a stunning Raw Mango ensemble. She resembled molten gold as she wore this exquisite gown with her natural grace and elegance.

Outfit Details

Aditi Rao Hydari shines like molten gold in her Raw Mango regal silk lehenga styled by Sanam Ratansi. Her outfit featured a blouse skirt and matching dupatta with golden silk brocade embroidery. She looked ethereal in a half-sleeve blouse in the same colour as her golden brocade lehenga.

The crinkled lehenga skirt has a floor-length hem, a layered ghera, and a flowy silhouette, whereas the blouse has a round neckline, short sleeves, a cropped hem, and a fitted bust .This golden saree was tailored to highlight her radiant complexion and exude a sense of ethereal charm.

The ensemble included a regal silk lehenga handwoven with intricate motifs. The intertwining of shimmering golden threads with lustrous zari work added a touch of opulence. With the pleats elegantly cascading down her frame, Aditi’s choice of draping highlighted her style versatility. A gold patti-embroidered beige gold silk dupatta completed Aditi’s choli-lehenga outfit.

Accessorized The Look

Ornate gold bracelets, a choker necklace, and Amrapali Jewels’ statement gold heavy jhumkas completed the traditional ensemble’s accessories.

Glam Picks

Aditi kept her makeup simple with dark brows, contoured cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a hint of nude on her lips. Her wavy hair remained open. Don’t forget to bring her tiny bindi. We’re in love with how the subtle glow on her cheeks and a bare lip shade perfectly complemented the rich golden hue of her outfit.