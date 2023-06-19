Kendall Jenner Steps Out On A Shopping Date With Rapper Bad Bunny In Los Angeles Amid Romance Rumours!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who are rumoured to be dating, were spotted shopping in California earlier this week. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have been linked since February 2023. They have been spotted on numerous date nights and outings together since then, including NBA games and Coachella 2023. Despite the fact that Jenner and Bad Bunny have not officially confirmed their relationship, some people have seen the rumoured couple packing on the PDA.

Following their lunch date earlier this week, the rumoured couple was seen shopping. The rumoured couple was most recently seen together in Sherman Oaks, California, during which they displayed their casual and cool style while shopping. Continue reading to learn more.

Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Go Shopping Together.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, the rumoured couple, were spotted shopping together in California on Thursday. The couple kept their fashion game on point by dressing casually.

As she walked alongside Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio) on the sunny sidewalk, her radiant smile was contagious. Kendall sported a white cropped tank top, high-waisted jeans, along with a burgundy belt. Her look was completed with black sunglasses, white Adidas trainers and a red shoulder bag. Jenner wore her hair back and wore simple gold studded earrings.

Bad Bunny, too, went monochromatic, wearing a light brown hooded jumper and matching trousers, which he paired with sleek black trainers. He wore a bright green baseball cap backwards to add a splash of colour.

The rumoured couple seemed to be having an excellent time while shopping. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted having lunch together earlier this week in a Beverly Hills restaurant. The pair went for an easygoing casual yet chic look. The model, 27, was dressed in a brown leather jacket and jeans, while the rapper was dressed in brown trousers and a white hoodie.

This latest sighting follows their earlier appearance in Beverly Hills, where they enjoyed brunch while dressed in coordinated earth-toned outfits, fueling even more speculation about their relationship status.

Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Relationship.

As reported by US Weekly, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are not only enjoying getting to know each other, but may develop a romantic relationship in the future as well. Kendall and Bad Bunny seem to be doing well, and she definitely sees long-term potential with him, said the source. She thinks he’s the entire package, and he treats her like a total gentleman.” In addition to getting along well with her friends, the Kardashians are also happy about the Puerto Rican artist.

Although neither Jenner nor Bad Bunny have addressed their relationship publicly, an exclusive source told PEOPLE in May that the 818 Tequila founder and the musician were “getting more serious.” The insider described their relationship as “very cute,” emphasising Jenner’s joy and Bad Bunny’s fun and charming personality. “They look great together. “Kendall is content,” said the source.

Kendall was previously linked to Devin Booker. The couple was in an on-again, off-again relationship for a few years before calling it quits in the autumn of 2020.