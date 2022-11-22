Filmmaker Reveals Why Abhishek Bachchan & Karishma Kapoor Broke Their Engagement!

Director, Suneel Darshan talked about the relationship between Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor and found out the reason at the back of their separation.

For folks who do not know, in the year 2002, the Bachchan and Kapoor family introduced the engagement of Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor. The then-couple dated 5 years earlier than getting engaged with the blessings of their households. However, later inside the year 2003, their dating took an unpleasant turn and the duo got separated. Now, the director of their movie, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya, Suneel Darshan unfolded approximately their relationship and revealed the motive in the back of their separation.

He even mentioned that Abhishek and Karisma used to fight a lot, and there has been steady bickering. In his words:

“They have been without a doubt not the ‘made for every different type. There has been steady bickering. Maybe that’s how some human beings are. I always questioned if they were without a doubt the ‘made for each other’ sort of pair. Abhishek is a candy fellow. Lolo is a very fine character too. However, perhaps a few things are destined.”

For the unversed, it become Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday celebration, while Jaya Bachchan had announced the engagement of her son, Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor. Welcoming her then-to-be daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor into her own family, Jaya Bachchan said:

“I would, with the Bachchan and Nanda family, welcome some other family into our family and that’s the Kapoors – Randhir and Babita Kapoor. And to be my daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor. That’s Abhishek’s gift to his dad and mom on his father’s 60th birthday.”

Abhishek went directly to marry Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and they’re now dad and mom to their daughter Aaradhya. Karisma was married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur and had children, a daughter Samaira and a son Kiaan. They were given a divorce in 2016.