The Best Sports Betting At 1win Bookmaker

1win is not only known for its state-of-the-art slots and table games but also for some of the best sports betting in India. This bookmaker accepts bets on cricket, soccer, kabaddi, and other popular sports.

In this article, we will tell you how to make a competent betting choice at 1win (https://thewip.net/), which is available to all Indian players.

The main types of bets in 1win

The bookmaker offers the following types of bets to bettors.

Outcomes. This is arguably the most popular betting option. Here, you need to guess the outcome of the game by picking the winner. W1 means the victory of the home team or the first player, X is Draw, and W2 means the win of the away team or the second player. There is also the so-called Double Chance. For example, you can bet that the home team will not lose (1X). In tennis, this bet is unavailable since there is always a winner.

Totals. Here you’ve got to guess the total number of goals (points, sets, games, rounds, etc.) by choosing respectively TO (total over) or TU (total under). Also, you can bet on individual totals. These are predictions for a particular team scoring a certain number of goals, committing fouls or yellow cards, etc.

Handicap. It is a sort of artificial advantage for the team or player you chose to bet on. You have to select a number that will be added to the final score of the game. For instance, if you select a handicap of “+1.5”, it means that 1.5 goals will be added to the result of the team on which the bet is placed. For example, your team loses with a one-goal margin, but your bet still wins because of the handicap.

Types of bets and their peculiarities

Types of bets are also worth considering when planning to make predictions on certain sporting events. Bookmaker’s office 1win offers you several options to solve the problem.

Single bets

A single bet involves betting on a single event and a single outcome. You need to select the game or match you are interested in, then predict the result of the competition. For example, W1 or a total of over 2.5 goals. All calculations are simple. If your prediction is correct, your bet amount is multiplied by the odds.

Acca bets

To make an accumulator bet, you need to identify several independent outcomes of sporting events. If your prediction is correct, the winnings will be the total of the bets multiplied by the odds. If at least one prediction is incorrect, your parlay will lose. You can usually add up to 10 events in one acca.

What Betting Strategies are Available?

All gambling strategies fall into two broad groups: betting tactics and bankroll rules. To make a profit, you have to learn how to distribute the pot correctly and find a tactic that the bettor will understand and allow to go in the plus at a distance.

When placing a bet, many bettors set the bet amount as a percentage of the balance, for example, 3% of the total bank. Others bet by looking up to the desired profit.

It is more difficult to choose a game tactic because they have their own rules and features. The bettor must understand the sports to use it correctly.

There are several tactics:

Aggressive. These strategies include the so-called Staircase strategy, the Catch-Up strategy, and many others. Experienced bettors do not use them, as such tactics are associated with unreasonably high risks.

Betting on statistics. One of the most popular strategies, but at the same time, it is one of the most complicated, as it requires a lot of effort and time to select matches and study the statistics of the past head-to-heads.

Playing on sure bets. Experienced players calculate the mistakes of the bookmaker and find erroneously inflated odds. But in 1win, the analytical department works quickly and rarely makes such mistakes.

Final words

Each player decides what tactics to choose. Two bettors with the same experience and the same tactics can show different results. Finding a working strategy may take up a while, and still require some luck in the betting process.