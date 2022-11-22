Throwback: When Vinod Khanna’s Forceful Kiss During An Intimate Scene Left Dimple Kapadia In Shock  

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia was very famous for her acting and charismatic personality during the 80s. Her gorgeous look in ‘Bobby’ made her the national crush of India. The famous actress worked with several superstars including Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. However, an incident with Vinod Khanna during a film’s shooting left her in uttermost shock and tears. Here are the details of that incident:

The Forceful Kiss

It was during the shooting of ‘Prem Dharm’ when Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia had to do an intimate scene. Vinod Khanna then returned to films after staying a few years in Bhagwan Rajneesh’s ashram. Also, Director Mahesh Bhatt decided to cast Vinod Khanna opposite Dimple Kapadia.

According to the script, Khanna had to kiss and then hug Dimple before going to sleep in the bedroom scene. The onscreen couple did the scene in the first take but Mahesh Bhatt insisted on them for a second take. This time the director and cameraman were at a longer distance from the couple than before. So, the second take started and Vinod Khanna started kissing and hugging Dimple Kapadia.

After some time, Mahesh Bhatt said ‘cut cut cut…’. Unable to hear Bhatt’s voice, Khanna went on to further kiss Kapadia and hold her tightly in a sense of losing control. This left the ‘Sagar’ actress scared and shocked. She failed to understand what was happening.

Reaching the main location, Mahesh Bhatt again shouted ‘cut cut cut’ which made Khanna release Dimple. The scared ‘Bobby’ actress then rushed to the makeup room. Both Mahesh Bhatt and Dimple Kapadia were shocked by Khanna’s behaviour.

“I Lost My Control…” – Vinod Khanna

Later, Mahesh Bhatt confronted Vinod Khanna for his inhuman act towards Dimple. The Dayavaan actor then said he was intoxicated and had lost control as he was shooting an intimate scene after a long time. Khanna also apologized to the ‘Sagar’ actress for his behaviour and convinced her about being intoxicated and losing control.

Vinod Khanna and Dimple Kapadia had shared the screen in five films including Insaaf, Batwara, Khoon Ka Karz, Lekin and Aakhri Adaalat before working in ‘Prem Dharm’. Also, Prem Dharm was later renamed as ‘Maarg’ and released directly on home video in 1992. The duo again teamed up for Leela in 2002 and Dabangg in 2010. Reportedly, there was not any sourness found in Khanna and Kapadia’s relationship after the kissing incident.