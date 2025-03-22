Flushed With Success? Producer Claps Back At Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Flop’ Remark On Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan recently stirred controversy with her sharp critique of Akshay Kumar’s 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, dismissing it as a “flop” due to its unconventional title. However, the film’s producer, Prerna Arora, has now hit back, urging Jaya to check the film’s impressive box office numbers before passing judgment.

Prerna Arora’s Staunch Defense

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Prerna expressed her disappointment over Jaya’s statement. “I am a HUGE fan of Jayaji. For me, she is the ultimate. I can watch Guddi, Uphaar, Abhimaan, and Mili anytime and feel happy about life,” she said. “So, it was very hurtful to hear her say our film was a flop. Ma’am should check the box office figures—our film was one of the top five biggest hits of 2017.”

Prerna further defended the film’s title, acknowledging that it was a bold choice but one that carried an important message. “We debated a lot about using ‘toilet’ in the title, but cinema must take risks. Jaya Ma’am herself took daring roles, like in Doosri Sita, where she played a woman who kills her abusive husband. I am proud of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and I would love to screen it for her if she’s willing.”

What Jaya Bachchan Said

Speaking at a conclave, Jaya Bachchan questioned the film’s naming strategy, expressing her reluctance to watch it. “Is Toilet: Ek Prem Katha even a good title? Please tell me, how many of you would watch a film with such a name?” she asked the audience, receiving a lukewarm response. Convinced by the reaction, she declared, “The film is a flop.”

Box Office Figures Tell a Different Story

Contrary to Jaya’s assessment, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh and starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, was a major commercial success. With a strong social message on sanitation and rural hygiene, the film struck a chord with audiences, grossing ₹316.97 crore worldwide.

While Jaya Bachchan remains unimpressed by the film’s title, its financial success and societal impact suggest that the audience saw value beyond the name. Whether she accepts Prerna’s invitation to revisit the film remains to be seen!