‘Please Stop Spreading Rumors, I Am Not Dating Anyone’ Mahira Put An End To Dating Rumors, Mohammed Siraj Also Shared A Post

‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame and Punjabi actress Mahira Sharma’s name was recently linked with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj for the past many months. These rumors have been spreading for months but now the actress has finally put an end to these speculation and put her point of view on this matter. The actress has dismissed these claims and made it clear that there is no truth in them and has requested everyone to stop spreading rumors on her Instagram account.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the actress wrote, ‘Stop spreading rumors, I am not dating anyone.’ Not just Mahira, the Indian cricketer also shared a post dismissing the linkup rumors. The cricketer Mohammed Siraj released a statement requesting the paparazzi not to ask Mahira any questions about him. He wrote, ‘I request the paparazzi to stop asking questions around me. This is completely false and baseless. I hope it blows over.’

Mahira also shared a folded hands emoji on this post of the cricketer. However, she deleted the post within minutes. These reactions came after Mahira attended an event where the paparazzi teased her and asked her about her favorite IPL player. They also asked her which team she would support this IPL season. Mahira did not comment on their question and kept blushing which further fuelled the dating speculations.

However, Mahira and Siraj do not follow each other on Instagram but their dating rumors surfaced in 2024 when Siraj allegedly liked a picture of Mahira Sharma which caught people’s attention. However, now the likes are not visible on her posts either. There have been reports of Mahira Sharma being in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra before. Although Mahira never commented on their relationship.