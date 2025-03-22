Munawar Faruqui Did Umrah In the Month of Ramadan With His Wife Mehjabeen Kotwala, Pictures Inside

Many celebrities from the entertainment world are performing in the holy month of Ramadan and following this famous stand-up comedian and ‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner Munawar Faruqui also performed Umrah. After Hina Khan and Aly Goni, now the actor has also shared pictures on his social media handle after the first Umrah with his second wife Mehjabeen Kotwala, in which he is seen in white attire.

Munawar Farooqui has shared many pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, ‘The most beautiful place in the world. Mecca. May Allah call everyone here. And I have prayed for all of you. Remember me in your prayers too.’ On this, Krystal D’Souza, Sana Maqbool, and others wrote, ‘Umrah Mubarak.’ At the same time, fans praised the comedian and asked to remember them in prayers.

Let us tell you that this post has also been liked by 622k people including Arbaaz Khan’s second wife Shurra Khan, Karan Kundrra, and Hina Khan. Munawar Faruqui’s marriage to Mehjabeen is his second marriage. He recently talked about his Nikaah in Sana Khan’s podcast and revealed that after marrying Mehjabeen his family is complete now. He also said that before meeting his now wife and then girlfriend his life was incomplete.

On the question of dowry, he said, ‘Do not give dowry. Do not spend too much on weddings. I have met many people, where people say that they need money for the marriage of their children. I also got married and kept it a secret. I am really scared now. What if someone has cast an evil eye on both of us? I am afraid of evil eyes. Maybe not as much as death.’ He said that last year, during Ramadan, he prayed for peace and he confessed, ‘I remember that last Ramadan I just prayed for peace and now I want to settle down. And this year I am blessed in a way I never thought. I got a partner whom I had not even expected. I am very happy. My house now feels complete.’