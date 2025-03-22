Karanveer Mehra Shared A Cute Picture With Alleged Girlfriend Chum Darang With A Kid On Social Media

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and small-screen actors Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang have once again caught everyone’s attention. Recently, the winner of Bigg Boss 18 shared a cute picture of his alleged girlfriend Chum and a child on his Instagram handle. In the picture shared on the internet, Karanveer and Chum were seen looking straight at the camera and the latter was also holding a little baby in his arms and were also seen making funny expressions while posing for the camera.

Though this picture is very cute but one thing that was more cute than the picture was the comments of people that went viral on Twitter. No one has any information about who the baby is but this picture has definitely won the hearts of people, who are now calling it one of the cutest photos of the day. Some people have even made cute comments on this photo and have asked the two to think about family soon.

If we talk about Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra, then let us tell you that the two shared a cute bond in the Bigg Boss 18 house and are often seen with each other. After the finale of the show, in a conversation with one of the media houses, Chum was asked if she had a romantic relationship with Karanveer Mehra. To this, she had said that ‘this friendship will continue. We have not made friendship just for inside the house, the friendship will continue outside the house as well.’

When asked if the two are romantically involved, Chum laughed and said, ‘I don’t know that.’ Recently, Karan also spoke on his relationship with Chum and told in media, ‘Chum and I are just starting afresh. We are starting the same way we started in Bigg Boss, we are saying, ‘Hello, hi kaise ho’ because in the Bigg Boss house, we had to go through different tasks and different obstacles.’