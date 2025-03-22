Bollywood’s Coolest Godparents: Rasha Thadani On Her Bond With Tamannaah, Vijay Varma

Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, recently made her Bollywood debut in Azaad, alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. In a conversation with Filmfare, Rasha shared details about her close relationship with actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, referring to them as her “godparents.”

How Rasha Met Tamannaah

When asked about her bond with Tamannaah, Rasha revealed the amusing story of how they first met. She recalled, “It’s actually a funny story. We were at a birthday party where a live singer was performing. Both of us were dancing near the stage, saw each other, and just started dancing together. That’s all it took for us to connect.”

Their instant friendship quickly grew stronger. Rasha expressed how much Tamannaah and Vijay mean to her, saying, “We bonded so fast, and now I can’t imagine life without her. Currently, Tamannaah and Vijay are the closest to me—they are like my godparents.”

Tamannaah has been a constant presence in Rasha’s life. She attended Rasha’s 20th birthday celebration in Mumbai and was also spotted spending time with her at producer Pragya Kapoor’s Holi party.

Rasha’s Debut and Recent Work

Rasha’s debut film, Azaad, hit theaters on January 17 and became available for streaming on Netflix on March 14. Though the film received mixed reviews, her song Uyi Amma garnered attention and appreciation.

Tamannaah, meanwhile, was last seen in the Tamil film Aranmanai 4 and will soon appear in the Telugu film Odela 2. She is also working on an upcoming web series titled Daring Partners. Vijay Varma was last seen in Murder Mubarak and IC 814.

With her strong industry connections and growing popularity, Rasha Thadani seems to have found not just mentors but a family in Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma.