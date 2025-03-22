Read To Know What Sharukh Khan Replied To Suhana Khan On Question of ‘What’s Her Religion’

From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan there are many stars in Bollywood who have done inter-faith marriages. But they are often on the target of audience and netizens on social media and their religion has been questioned several times. While Shah Rukh is a Muslim, Gauri is a Hindu and both Hindu and Muslim religions are equally followed in their family and every festival is given due importance.

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan

But when Shahrukh’s daughter Suhana asked him about his religion, do you know how King Khan explained to her and what he filled in the school form? Shahrukh himself once told about this in a TV show, where he talked about his wife Gauri, her religion and his faith in it. Talking about their beliefs and faith, Shahrukh said, ‘We did not talk about Hindu-Muslim. My wife is a Hindu, I am a Muslim. And my children are Hindustani.’

Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan

Shahrukh then narrated an incident from his daughter Suhana’s school she was asked to fill in her religion in the school form, how did Shahrukh explain it to her. Shahrukh further said, ‘When children go to school, they have to fill in their religion. So when my daughter was young, she came and asked me once, ‘Papa, which religion do we belong to?’ I wrote in it that we are Indians, we don’t have any religion. And there shouldn’t be any.’

Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan

Let us tell you that Shahrukh and Gauri had a love marriage and the actor had to go through a lot of trouble to impress Gauri. In an interview, Shahrukh said that Gauri had introduced him to her family by calling him Abhinav so that the family would think that Shahrukh was a Hindu. At the same time, when the marriage was done, Shahrukh also played a prank. He had said in front of Gauri’s family that now Gauri will always wear a burqa and her name would be Ayesha.