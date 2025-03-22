Too Much Swag? Malaika Arora Schools 16-Year-Old Contestant On Hip Hop India

Malaika Arora recently addressed the controversy surrounding her interaction with a 16-year-old contestant on the reality dance show Hip Hop India. The incident, which gained widespread attention on social media, occurred when the judge confronted the young performer about his expressive gestures during his performance.

Following his act, Malaika openly questioned his approach, stating, “Please give me your mother’s phone number. You are a 16-year-old kid. While dancing, he is looking at me and winking, (blowing) flying kisses.” Her remarks sparked an online debate, with many viewers supporting her stance, citing the need to set boundaries, while others felt the situation was overblown.

In a recent interview with ANI, Malaika elaborated on her reaction, clarifying that her intent was not to scold the contestant but to guide him. “Maybe at that moment, I didn’t have any intention of scolding him or telling him that what you’re doing is wrong. That wasn’t my intention. I was just going to say that you’re doing too much. Whatever you’re doing, tone it down a little. There’s no need to do so much. We’re sitting here, we’re your judges. You’re 16 years old. We also sing. We also make fun of it. We also do a little bit of drama in the song which is all fine. We also blow kisses. We also bite our lips. It’s all part and parcel of expression, which I feel is absolutely fine. Maybe at that moment, I felt it was a little too much,” she explained.

Malaika also praised the contestant’s talent, calling him an “amazing dancer” and a “very nice kid”, reiterating that her remarks were intended as constructive feedback rather than criticism.

The actress, who judges the show alongside choreographer Remo D’Souza, has been a key figure in shaping performances on Hip Hop India. While the incident has fueled discussions about expression in dance and professional conduct on reality shows, Malaika’s clarification aimed to put the controversy to rest.