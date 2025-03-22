‘YouTubers Invite Guests For Free On Their Podcast, But Charge Lakhs For Doing Show’, Sudesh Lehri Made Fun of Elvish Yadav During His Podcast

Famous comedian Sudesh Lehri who has been entertaining his fans for many years recently appeared on the podcast of ‘Bigg Boss OTT Season 2’ winner Elvish Yadav. He made fun of the YouTuber and was heard saying how YouTubers invite guests for free on their podcasts, but when they are asked to come on ‘Laughter Chefs’, they throw tantrums and take lakhs of rupees. Let us tell you that both of them are seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’.

Let us tell you that Sudesh Lehri said in Elvish Yadav’s podcast, ‘I have worked so hard on TV, I have been working for so long. Earlier Doordarshan, Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, now I am doing Laughter Chefs. How many shows have I done on TV. Those who are YouTubers, directly call artists from ‘Laughter Chefs’ in the podcast, that too for free. They are earning money themselves.’

Sudesh Lehri did not stop here and further said, ‘If YouTubers are asked to come on Laughter Chefs, they throw so many tantrums, brother, I will take this much money, I come from Gurgaon, it will cost so many lakhs, I have a car worth Rs 3 crore, they don’t come like this.’ Then he further says, ‘So this is also happening, you know it.’ Hearing Sudesh’s words, Elvish cannot stop laughing.

After this, Elvish talks about his financial problems and says, ‘I have also seen poverty. Now I have a G-Wagon, earlier we had a Wagon R. We still have that car.’ Hearing this, Sudesh roasted Elvish again, ‘Friend, thank God you look like a rich man.’ After this, Elvish replied, ‘Earlier your look was also like a poor man. The look has improved now.’ On this, Sudesh also retorted, ‘Money changes the look of many people.’