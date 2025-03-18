Malaika Arora Hits Her Head After Seeing Manisha Rani Flirting With Remo D’Souza And Dancing With Him

Bhojpuri actress Manisha Rani has hit the jackpot these days since after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, she did ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ and won it. Then she got so popular on the internet that she got a new TV show and is playing the lead role in it. Now she has also got a chance to be a part of a popular dance reality show in which there are veteran judges like Malaika Arora and Remo D’Souza. The actress has shared a video of this, in which she is doing something that Malaika hit her head.

Let us tell you that Manisha Rani posted a video on her official Instagram handle three days ago, in which she said that she is coming to Amazon-MX Player’s dance reality show ‘Hip Hop 2’. Now whether she is a contestant, judge, or host, the information is not clear yet. But she got a lot of love from the people and the fans got excited to see her. Sharing the post, she wrote in the caption, ‘How excited are you for this Dhamaal? I am bringing my queen energy to this season.’

In the second post, she asks the DJ to play the song Babu. And as soon as the song starts playing, she performs a flamboyant dance on ‘Babuji zara dhire chalo…’. After this, she performs with the contestants and jokes a bit. Then in the video, she is seen flirting with Remo D’Souza, hugging him. After which Malaika hits her forehead.

In the video shared on Instagram, after a contestant’s performance, Malaika asks Manisha which dance style she did, but she is unable to tell and says, ‘She was shaking… body-body.’ After which the rest including Remo start laughing. Now people reacted after seeing this. One user wrote, ‘We have come only to see Manisha Rani. We have nothing to do with the rest.’ One wrote, ‘Why have you gone to get insulted, sister.’ One said, ‘Abhishek Malhan liked this reel.’