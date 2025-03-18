Shikhar Pahariya Schools Troll: ‘The Only Untouchable Thing Here Is…’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, recently confronted a troll who left a casteist remark on one of his old Instagram posts. Taking to his Instagram stories, Shikhar responded strongly, emphasizing the need for awareness and education rather than ignorance.

Shikhar’s Response to the Troll

The controversy arose when a troll commented on Shikhar’s Diwali post from last year, where he had shared adorable pictures of himself and Janhvi Kapoor with some pets. The user wrote, “Lekin tu toh Dalit hai” (But, you’re a Dalit).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Pahariya (@shikharpahariya)

Shikhar did not hold back in his response. He reposted the comment on his Instagram stories and condemned the troll’s mindset. He wrote, “It’s honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset.”

Further addressing the issue, he highlighted India’s cultural values, saying, “Diwali is a festival of light, progress, and unity, concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect. India’s strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp.”

A Call for Awareness

Shikhar concluded his response by urging the troll to educate themselves instead of spreading ignorance. He stated, “Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself because right now, the only thing truly ‘untouchable’ here is your level of thinking.”

His reply has since gained attention, with many supporting his stance against caste-based discrimination.