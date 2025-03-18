Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Seen Crying After Meeting Her Father Since He Announced His Relationship With Gauri

Ever since Mr. Perfectionsit of the industry Aamir Khan announced his new relationship and introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media it has been discussed everywhere. While introducing Gauri to the media, Aamir said that his children were happy with this relationship, and the family welcomed her warmly. Meanwhile, a video of Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan has surfaced on the internet, in which she is seen crying.

Recently Ira had come to meet her father Aamir Khan, but tears were clearly visible in her eyes and sadness was evident on her face. Aamir himself was also surprised to see Ira like this. After this video went viral on social media, netizens have appealed for Ira’s privacy. Ira had come to meet her father Aamir on March 17. Later Aamir came to drop his daughter outside his house to her car. He was looking at Ira’s face, who was looking sad. Aamir hugged Ira and made her sit in the car.

But during this, tears in Ira’s eyes were captured in the cameras. Meanwhile, Ira had made a cryptic post on her Instagram story, which is being linked to Gauri Spratt. Let us tell you that the pictures of Aamir’s new lady love Gauri are becoming very viral on social media. Aamir had said that he and Gauri have been in a relationship with each other for one and a half years, and both are serious.

Meanwhile, users linked Ira’s post to him in which she has written, ‘What is going on in your mind? Me, nothing, and then me’, with this she shared a screenshot of a long list of Google searches. Let us tell you that ever since Aamir Khan announced his relationship with Gauri in the media and introduced her to the world, netizens have been trolling the actor for dating at the age of 60.