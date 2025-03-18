‘My Mother Sold Her Jewelry To Send Me To Mumbai’, Archana Gautam Made Several Revelations About Her Struggles

Bigg Boss fame and ex-politician Archana Gautam is currently winning everyone’s hearts with her cooking skills in ‘Celebrity Masterchef’. But recently she told the story of her struggle as well as her mother’s sacrifice, which touched the hearts of the audience. Fans also praised the actress’ mother and saluted her courage for her daughter. Archana also revealed that her father was against her acting.

Archana said that since her father was not supporting her in such a situation, her mother arranged money by selling her jewelry to send her to Mumbai. The actress further said that when she told her wish at home that she wanted to go to Mumbai and make a career in acting, at that time the family was struggling with financial crunch. Father was strongly against it and refused to let Archana go to Mumbai.

Archana Gautam said, ‘I remember that we did not have that much money, but I wanted to become an actor. My mother sold her gold jewelry and gave me Rs 33,000. She took care that I go to Mumbai and father should not know, because he was against it. I did a TV show called ‘Buddha’ and then I got ‘Bigg Boss’, which changed my life.’

After ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Archana Gautam’s luck changed. She did a few reality shows and has been working continuously since then. These days she is seen in the reality cooking show ‘Celebrity Masterchef’ in which she is seen showcasing her strong cooking skills to the judges of the show. She is performing quite well in the show and impressed her fans. Before this, Archana has also worked in TV’s one of the most popular reality stunt based shows ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’ and showcased her courage which was hosted by Rohit Shetty.