Imran Khan Accused of Having An ExtraMarital Affair With Lekha Before Getting Divorce From His Wife Avantika Malik

Aamir Khan’s nephew and actor Imran Khan who became popular with ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ film has been away from the industry for quite some time. He made everyone crazy with his charming and good looks. However, after this, his acting career flopped and many of his films failed at the box office. At the same time, he was also going through a lot of difficulties in his personal life and was divorced from his wife Avantika Malik.

Imran Khan

According to media reports, he is dating Lekha Washington, and as soon as he confirmed this relationship, the controversy against him started. Let us tell you that Imran Khan married Avantika Malik in 2011 and they separated in 2019. After this, when his name was linked with Lekha Washington, people started asking whether he was in a live-in relationship with her or got married. When the actor talked about his affair, some people claimed that Lekha and Imran had an extramarital affair.

Imran Khan

A user commented on a Reddit post that Imran seemed to be a very loyal husband but it was surprising to know that he was cheating on his wife. One user claimed that Imran and Avantika were playing the role of Ladkiwale and Ladkiwale in Lekha’s wedding. That user even said that there is a special place in hell for cheaters.

Imran Khan

Some people also said that Imran has broken the bro code because Lekha was married to Palbo Charjee and he was Imran’s best friend. And he cheated on his friend and got into a relationship with his wife, which is wrong. Although what is the truth, only Imran and Lekha know, but this relationship of the actor has caused them a lot of disgrace and they didn’t revealed the actual cause to media yet.