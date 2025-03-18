‘Anil Kapoor Slapped Me Two-Three Times For One Scene’ Adi Irani Revealed Interested Facts About ‘Welcome’ Shooting

Veteran actor Adi Irani, who has worked with many Bollywood stars in several hit films is in the news these days. Actually, he is remembering the old days and making many revelations about his career. Adi recently interacted with a media house in which he shared a part of the shooting of the 2007 superhit film ‘Welcome’, in which Anil Kapoor slapped him hard three times during a scene.

Let us tell you that Adi Irani, while talking to one of the media houses said, ‘I was wearing glasses in a scene, in which both Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar had to hit me. They hit me and I was reacting accordingly. They were repeatedly asking for re-takes and during that time even it was so hilarious that Anil Kapoor slapped me two-three times for just one scene.’

The actor further said, ‘Even Nana Patekar once really slapped me. During the take, my glasses flipped and I hurt my eye. I was in a bad condition. After the director said cut, Nana immediately apologized. But Anil Kapoor left from there. I told him, ‘Anil ji, what is this? You slapped me very hard. This should not happen.’ Anil replied, ‘It happened by mistake.’ I asked him, ‘How can this happen by mistake three times?’

When asked if Anil Kapoor would dare to do this to superstars like Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, Adi said, ‘He did it intentionally.’ He said, ‘He does this to everyone. I think he believes that the more real he performs, the more real the reaction will be. But he will not stab someone with a knife, right? He will not stab Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan. I will not do this with him. I have also heard that he had similar problems with Amjad Khan.’