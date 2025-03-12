Rasha Thandani And Raveena Tandon Shared Paris Vacation Pictures On Instagram, Pictures Inside

19-year-old Rasha Thadani, who made everyone crazy by showing her crazy dance moves on the song ‘Uyi Amma’ of her recently released film Azaad is currently vacationing in Paris with her mother. She has shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle with her mother Raveena Tandon in which they are seen enjoying their quality time. In these pictures she is sometimes seen on the road, sometimes on a swing, and sometimes on the dining table.

Rasha Thandani

Earlier, Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani have visited 12 Jyotirlingas before her debut in Bollywood, and now this mother-daughter duo have gone on a foreign trip. However, both of them returned to Mumbai on March 12 and have posted photos after coming back to India. Rasha Thadani enjoyed a lot in Paris, which can be seen in her pictures and her fans are also giving a lot of love.

Rasha Thandani

A user asked Rasha, ‘Will you eat so much alone?’ One user said, ‘The beauty of Paris seems a little less in front of Rasha.’ Another fan wrote, ‘You are no less than a queen fairy.’ One netizen wrote, ‘Are you also a foodie like me? But I cannot go and eat in Paris.’ One said jokingly, ‘Hey, there is a fly in the food, look.’

Rasha Thandani

Let us tell you that Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon are often seen together and both also went to Maha Kumbh together, where they took a holy dip. Rasha Thadani is 19 years old, but her affair is already being discussed and it is claimed that she and Arbaaz’s son Arhaan are having an affair because both of them are often spotted together. At the same time, Raveena also has a deep relationship with the Khan family and she is seen with them in every function.