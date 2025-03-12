Anjali Arora Gave Tough Competition To Dhanashree Verma, Performed On Nora’s ‘Sultana’

Nora Fatehi, who made her mark in the industry, will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘Be Happy’ which is going to stream on Prime Video on March 14. Apart from Nora, Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat will also be seen in it. The actress has a dance number in it, which is becoming quite popular. Remo D’Souza’s choreographed song ‘Sultana’ is trending on Instagram and almost everyone is making reels on the song.

Following this trend, earlier Dhanashree Verma danced on the song and showcased her style and now Anjali Arora is making a splash with her moves on social media. Anjali Arora, who gained immense popularity overnight with reels posted on Instagram, has given a sizzling dance performance which has caught everyone’s attention. Along with sharing the video on social media, she wrote in the caption, ‘Maagal moves kiya maine.’

On this song, she recorded the dance in different costumes and made a fusion of it, which got immensely viral on social media and has received more than 134k likes and 1.8 million views so far. Let us tell you that before Anjali Arora, Dhanashree Verma also performed on this song. She was seen dancing with two other girls, which has received more than 14 million views so far. In such a situation, it is not wrong to say that Dhanashree has given a tough competition to Anjali.

Let us tell you that people are also giving different types of reactions on this video and one user wrote on Anjali Arora’s video, ‘Aag hi aag.’ One said, ‘Aflatoon performance.’ Another user wrote, ‘Chhapri dance.’ A netizen said, ‘What nonsense dance is she doing.’ One wrote, ‘Sultana looks like Nora, not you.’ At the same time, the rest praised her through red heart and fire emojis.