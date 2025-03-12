Dia Mirza Opened Up Bad Working Environment On The Sets of Salman Khan’s Film ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’

Dia Mirza is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in the entertainment industry. She often stays away from media, but recently, the actress has shared her experiences related to Salman Khan’s film set. During an interaction with one of the media houses, the actress told about the working environment of women on the film sets, in which the actress said that she was silenced when she asked questions on the set. Despite so many veteran crew members in the film, such behavior shocked her.

Actress Dia Mirza spoke to one of the media houses in which she opened up on the working environment of women in films. During this, she gave the example of Salman Khan starrer film ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’ and told that despite having veteran crew members there, women were not given attention. The actress said that she did not get the script easily. There was no workshop, no reading. Her character was from Rajasthan, but she was speaking Bhojpuri and she also got the dialogues some time ago.

Along with this, the actress also told that everything used to happen in a hurry, her clothes for acting were stitched immediately and came to the set. When the actress was asked about her character during the shooting of the film, she said that her character wears a Chaniya Choli. When she objected to this, she was told that you ask too many questions and told to just do what is told. The actress said that despite the presence of director Pankaj Parashar, actor Salman Khan and many other big actors in the film, this behavior bothered her.

Actress Dia Mirza was recently seen in the film ‘Nadaniyaan’ in which the son of Nawab of Pataudi Ibrahim Ali and Khushi Kapoor were in the lead roles. Dia Mirza and Salman Khan played the lead roles in the film ‘Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’, directed by Pankaj Parashar in the year 2002. This film was very much liked by the audience.