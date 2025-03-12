Secret Marriage, Alleged Affair: TV Actor Aditi Sharma’s Husband Drops Bombshell On Separation

Television actress Aditi Sharma, known for her roles in Kaleerein, Rabb Se Hai Dua, and Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, is at the centre of a shocking controversy. Her husband, actor Abhineet Kaushik, has accused her of infidelity, claiming she cheated on him with a co-star. In an explosive interview with India Forums, Abhineet also revealed that they had a secret wedding in November 2024, which has now ended in separation.

Abhineet on Their ‘Secret’ Wedding

Abhineet disclosed that he and Aditi met during an online acting class in 2020 amid the lockdown and dated for four years before secretly tying the knot in 2024.

“She kept asking me to get married, but I wasn’t mentally ready. Eventually, I agreed because that’s what you do when you’re in love,” Abhineet shared. However, Aditi allegedly insisted on keeping their marriage under wraps due to industry norms. “She made it clear that no one could know because marriage is considered a taboo in the entertainment industry,” he added.

Cheating Allegations & the ‘Baby Doll’ Connection

According to Abhineet, their marriage started crumbling when Aditi began shooting for Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan and grew close to her co-star Samarthya Gupta.

“She told me about him, saying he used to call her ‘Baby Doll’ and mistreat her, but she had to talk to him because of work,” he recalled. However, things took a turn when Aditi started keeping secrets. One night, she told Abhineet she was going out for dinner, but when he tracked her car, he found it parked in a society basement. “I waited there all night, and in the morning, I saw Aditi and Samarthya stepping out together and heading to the shoot,” he alleged.

When he confronted Aditi and asked if she had feelings for Samarthya, she reportedly just smiled. Abhineet claimed that despite his willingness to save their marriage, Aditi refused, citing her career as a priority.

Legal Battle & Aditi’s Silence

Abhineet’s legal team has alleged that Aditi and her family denied the validity of their marriage, calling it a ‘mock trial.’ He further claimed that they demanded ₹25 lakh for separation. Meanwhile, Aditi has remained silent on the accusations.

Aditi Sharma’s Career

Aditi Sharma made her acting debut in 2018 with Kaleerein, winning hearts with her role as Meera Dhingra Kapoor. She later starred in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! and Rabb Se Hai Dua. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Currently, she is seen in Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, which is set to go off-air this month due to low TRPs.

As the controversy unfolds, fans are eagerly waiting for Aditi Sharma to break her silence on the allegations.