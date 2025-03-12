Sidharth Malhotra Reveals He Met Kiara Advani Right After Her ‘Lust Stories’ Orgasm Scene!

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are set to embrace parenthood! The duo, who won hearts with their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah before tying the knot in February 2023, recently announced that they are expecting their first child. As fans celebrate this joyous news, Sidharth also shared a lesser-known detail about how he first met Kiara—right after her bold scene in Lust Stories!

How ‘Lust Stories’ Led to Love

In a recent chat with YouTuber Lily Singh, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that his first meeting with Kiara Advani happened on the set of Lust Stories, moments after she had shot her much-talked-about orgasm scene in the anthology film.

“That’s the reason I met her. I’m very grateful for that short film to be made because I met her when they stopped… I was on set. I did go to meet Karan (Johar) at that set, and we met right after that,” he recalled.

Sidharth admitted that he didn’t plan to be present during that particular shoot but was already aware of the scene’s narration from Karan Johar. He also praised Kiara for her fearless choices as an actor.

“Kudos to her for stepping into that. I think she was very bold in her choices,” he said, adding that while the presentation of the scene might have been humorous, the intent behind it was sincere.

Sidharth on Marriage: “It Opened My Eyes”

Reflecting on his marriage, Sidharth described Kiara as a significant influence in his life, saying that tying the knot with her has changed his perspective on work, life, and family.

“All these years of being by myself in Bombay and then having her have been a great influence on my outlook. She’s very family-oriented, and her ethics and morals are in the right place, which I respect and admire,” he shared.

Pregnancy Announcement Breaks the Internet

On February 28, 2025, Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share the couple’s special news. Posting a heartwarming image of themselves holding a pair of tiny white baby booties, the duo announced their upcoming bundle of joy.

“The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon,” read their caption, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

From a Lust Stories meet-cute to a fairytale wedding and now parenthood, Sidharth and Kiara’s love story continues to charm Bollywood fans. Here’s to the next beautiful chapter in their journey!