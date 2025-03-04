Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Part Ways After Months Of Dating

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who had been setting relationship goals since they began dating, have reportedly ended their romantic journey. While there were speculations about their wedding, sources confirm that the duo parted ways a few weeks ago.

Despite their breakup, Bhatia and Varma continue to share mutual respect and admiration. A source close to the actors revealed, “Tamannaah and Vijay decided to part ways weeks ago, but they remain good friends. Both are focused on their respective careers and busy with their work commitments.”

Their relationship first came to public attention during the promotions of Lust Stories 2 in 2023, their first project together. While Varma had earlier stated that they never intended to hide their bond, they still valued privacy. The actor once mentioned that they had “thousands of pictures just for themselves” and that secrecy often demands unnecessary effort, such as avoiding public outings or restricting friends from taking photos.

In a conversation with journalist Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, Varma had emphasized that relationships should not feel restrictive. Both he and Bhatia believed that if they genuinely enjoyed each other’s company, there was no reason to keep it a secret. He also acknowledged the public’s curiosity about celebrity relationships, humorously remarking that “everyone has an inner gossip-loving relative eager to discuss personal lives.” However, he remained confident that his work continued to receive due recognition despite the scrutiny.

Bhatia had also spoken about her connection with Varma in an interview with Film Companion, describing their bond as something that developed naturally. She appreciated his open and honest approach, which allowed her to reciprocate the same way. Known for her hard work and dedication, she found comfort in a relationship where she could be herself without feeling guarded.

For Bhatia, the most valuable part of their relationship was the ability to share lighthearted moments. She had previously described Varma as someone she deeply cherished, referring to him as her “source of happiness.”

As they move forward in their respective careers, fans will continue to admire their chemistry on-screen, even as they choose to remain friends off-screen.