Bear It All: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals How Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ Nude Scene Came To Life

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has credited his strong understanding with Ranbir Kapoor as a key factor behind the success of their 2023 blockbuster Animal. The film, which sparked extreme reactions from audiences and critics alike, featured several intense sequences, one of the most discussed being Kapoor’s nude walk scene.

During a recent conversation with film critic Komal Nahta, Vanga revealed how Kapoor’s trust in his vision helped navigate challenging moments on set. The director recalled that the actor never questioned his decisions and encouraged him to follow his instincts. Even when Vanga sought validation on the film’s direction, Kapoor reassured him, telling him to proceed as he saw fit.

Citing the example of the much-discussed nude walk scene, Vanga shared that the original plan involved using prosthetics for Kapoor’s thighs and lower body. While the prosthetics looked effective in test shoots, they failed to deliver the desired impact during actual filming.

“In fact, we planned to shoot the scene in full focus and use props to cover the groin as he walked. However, due to the prosthetics not working properly, I just said we will shoot the scene out of focus,” Vanga explained.

The situation, he noted, could have frustrated any actor, given the extensive time spent on prosthetic fittings and preparation. However, Kapoor remained unfazed.

“He just said okay immediately. There was no discussion. It was a ten-minute conversation where I said shooting it out of focus would make things more spooky and curious. And he was ready,” Vanga recalled.

The Kabir Singh director emphasized that such a strong rapport between an actor and director makes the filmmaking process smoother. He noted that while the final result of a film depends on various factors, a deep understanding between the creative minds involved makes the journey enjoyable.

Following the massive success of Animal, anticipation is already building for its sequel, Animal Park. Fans are eagerly awaiting further details on the upcoming installment, which promises to expand on the intense world created in the first film.