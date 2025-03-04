Orry’s ‘Magic Touch’ Or Just Too Much? Influencer Claims He Helped A Couple Conceive

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has built a name for himself in Bollywood circles without acting, directing, or creating content. Known for his larger-than-life social presence, Orry is a regular at high-profile parties and is often seen posing with A-list celebrities. However, his latest claim has left netizens both amused and bewildered.

Orry’s ‘Touch of Fertility’?

In a recent interview with ABP Live, Orry spoke about his so-called “magic touch,” which gained attention after multiple pictures surfaced of him placing his hand on celebrities’ midriffs. When asked about the phenomenon, he said, “People believe that my touch has the power to make them feel rejuvenated and younger. I don’t tell them that—people just believe it, and I’m not stopping them.”

Taking his claim a step further, the influencer shared an unusual anecdote about a couple struggling to conceive for eight years. Orry revealed that after he touched the husband, the couple successfully conceived within three months. “I touched him, and three months later, his wife was pregnant. He called me and told me this. Maybe it’s a coincidence, maybe it’s not. I’m not saying it—he said it,” Orry stated.

Netizens React: ‘Urvashi 2.0’?

Unsurprisingly, social media users were quick to criticize the outlandish claim, accusing Orry of making sensational statements for attention. Many compared him to actress Urvashi Rautela, who is often in the news for her bizarre remarks.

“He wants to get that clout so desperately! He’s kinda using the Urvashi strategy,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Bollywood in 2025 has hit peak absurdity. Do we really need interviews with these people?”

Orry & Urvashi: A Match Made in Virality

Adding fuel to the comparisons, Orry was recently spotted with Urvashi Rautela in Dubai during the India vs. Pakistan cricket match on February 23, 2025. The duo danced together to her controversial song Dabidi Dibidi, and later, Orry joined her for her birthday celebrations.

However, their playful antics took a dramatic turn when Orry shared a video of himself pushing Urvashi during their dance. He captioned it: “First woman to be pushed by me (sic).”

From viral dances to outrageous claims, Orry continues to find ways to stay in the limelight—whether people believe in his “magic touch” or not.