From Abdu Rozik To Sajid Khan, Know The Net Worth Of Bigg Boss 16 Contestants 

Television’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 started with a boom in the first week of October. The show has continuously entertained the audience since Day 1 and the credit goes to the contestants’ high-voltage drama. Every contestant including Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is winning people’s hearts with their unique personalities in the show. But do you know how rich these Bigg Boss celebrities are in real life? Let’s discuss the net worth of Bigg Boss 16 Contestants:

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is the most loved contestant in the Bigg Boss 16 house. The ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ has become the audience’s favourite because of his cute and entertaining personality. Abdu Rozik had to struggle a lot because of his small height and Rickets disease but today he is the proud owner of many expensive properties. His net worth is estimated at around $260,000. Abdu Rozik’s main source of income is music and sponsorships. He also owns several luxury cars including two Mercedes Benz New C-Class 1997-2022, a Ferrari and a Rolls Royce. He also has his name written on the nameplate of Rolls Royce. Rozik also has a pair of golden shoes which he has shown to fellow Bigg Boss contestants.

Tina Datta

Tina Datta earned a lot of fame through ‘Uttaran’ and is now showing her fierce personality inside the Bigg Boss house. Talking about Tina’s net worth then it is estimated around 64 crores. The Television’s ‘Icha’ is the proud owner of two 4-wheelers, a 7-seater Toyota Fortuner, and a Mercedes Benz New C-Class. She also regularly posts pics of her luxurious vacations on Instagram.

Sajid Khan

The famous film producer and director Sajid Khan has directed a lot of successful films in his career. This includes Hey Baby, Housefull, etc. His net worth is around 40 crore. Sajid Khan also owns a BMW 7 series luxurious car which he likes to drive.

MC Stan

The famous hip-hop rapper is currently one of the most hyped contestants of BB 16. His songs and raps are loved by millions and he is getting continuous support from his fandom. With several hit songs, MC Stan is one of the richest contestants of Bigg Boss 16. His net worth is estimated to be 24 crores as of 2022. He also wears a ‘HINDI’ titled heavy diamond chain inside the BB house costing 1.5 crores. One of his shoes which cost 80,000 also gained a lot of attention on the show’s premiere night. MC Stan wears a few more accessories on his neck, each one of which costs around 60-70 lakh. His main source of income is stage performances and YouTube.

Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot’s love triangle with Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer Khan is getting a lot of attention this season. He is also making headlines because of his demand for chicken and protein inside the house. Shalin Bhanot is a known face in the tv industry and has a net worth of around 16 crores. He also has his father’s family business. The actor has also claimed that his net worth is more than the combined wealth of the other 15 contestants.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan became very popular with the Star Plus show ‘Imli’. The 18-year-old actress is currently locked inside BB’s house. Reportedly, her net worth is around 7 crore. She is also the highest-paid Contestant this season getting a hefty amount of 12 lakh per week.