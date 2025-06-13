Gauri Khan Seen Protecting Her Daughter Suhana Khan from Paparazzi At Airport, Seen Shouting At Them

Usually, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan are never seen trying to avoid paparazzi clicking their pictures or trying to avoid them, but recently, a different scene was seen at Delhi airport with this family. As soon as Gauri Khan saw the paparazzi at the airport, she immediately got into action and was seen protecting her daughter Suhana from the paparazzi. She moved forward to stop the paparazzi and started getting the camera turned off.

Let us tell you that this video of Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, is going viral on social media. In the video, she and her daughter Suhana are at the Delhi airport. While Suhana is walking behind, Gauri is ahead of her, and she is looking back again and again. As soon as Gauri saw the paparazzi, she immediately went forward to turn off the camera and refused to click pictures. During this time, Suhana Khan was also seen ignoring the paparazzi.

Now, several comments are coming from users on this video shared on the internet. Some users asked why Gauri is turning off the camera. What is wrong with her now? I have never seen her like this.’ Let us tell you that Gauri Khan had come to Delhi for the launch of ‘Gauri Khan Designs Experience Center’. She has her own design studio and has designed the houses of many celebrities so far.

The list of such stars includes the houses of Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Siddharth Malhotra. On the other hand, if we talk about Suhana’s workfront, then let us tell you that she will be seen in the film ‘King’, which will be directed by ‘Pathan’ director Siddharth Anand. Earlier, it was to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in the film and will have an important cameo role.