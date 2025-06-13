‘What Kind of Crossover Is This?’: Siddhant Chaturvedi Stars Opposite K-Drama Star Chae Soo-bin In Viral Crocs Japan Ad

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has just made his Korean screen debut — sort of — and the internet is both charmed and confused. The Gehraiyaan star features alongside Korean actress Chae Soo-bin in a whimsical new ad for Crocs Japan, where monsoon Bollywood vibes meet K-drama aesthetics in the most unexpected way.

A Splashy Meet-Cute

The ad opens with Soo-bin walking down a rain-drenched street, only to get splashed by muddy water from Siddhant’s car. Moments later, she sees him pulled over with a flat tyre. In true rom-com style, she offers him an umbrella. A flirty walk follows, and in a cheeky reversal, Soo-bin splashes his shoes in return. It’s quirky, it’s awkward, and it’s definitely not your average Crocs commercial.

Fans React to the Cross-Cultural Collision

Social media exploded with reactions. One fan wrote on X, “Korean actress Chae Soo-bin with Indian actor Siddhant Chaturvedi filmed in India for a Crocs Japan ad… what kind of crossover is this?” Another quipped, “I can’t tell if I like or dislike Siddhant Chaturvedi in this Korean style rom com but I think he should be the first actor from India to headline a K show (not an Ekta Kapoor one).”

But while some embraced the unexpected pairing, others were put off by the visuals. “Korean team had whitewashed him to blend,” one comment read. Another joked, “This looks so AI-generated help.” From his lighting to styling, several users claimed Siddhant looked noticeably different.

A Sign of Global Fusion?

Whether the ad hits or misses, it clearly rides on the growing wave of East-meets-West collaborations. With global stars frequently crossing over — from Tom Cruise’s BTS moment to Jackson Wang teaming up with Diljit Dosanjh — the lines between industries are blurring fast. Siddhant’s appearance in a Korean ad might feel random now, but it signals the increasingly borderless world of pop culture.

So is this a teaser for a future K-drama lead role or just a quirky marketing stunt? Either way, Siddhant Chaturvedi has entered the K-pop-verse — and fans are definitely watching.