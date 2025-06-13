‘My Body Is Shivering’: Woman Shares Her Chilling Escape After Missing Crashed Air India Flight In Ahmedabad: Read On To Know!!!

Bhoomi Chauhan, a woman who was originally scheduled to board Air India Flight AI171 bound for London, has expressed profound gratitude for what she calls a miraculous twist of fate. On the day of the tragic crash near Ahmedabad, Bhoomi narrowly escaped becoming one of the victims, missing the ill-fated flight by just ten minutes.

Caught in an unusually heavy traffic jam en route to the airport, she arrived only to learn that the plane had already taken off. Shaken by the news of the crash, Bhoomi credits divine intervention for sparing her life and remains overwhelmed by the thought that a small delay ultimately saved her from a devastating tragedy.

In an emotional interview with Republic, passenger expressed her overwhelming grief and shock upon learning about the tragic plane crash. Struggling to hold back tears and speaking with a choked voice, Bhoomi said she was completely “devastated” by the news.

Recalling the moment she found out, she described being frozen in disbelief, unable to process the enormity of what had happened. “It felt unreal,” she shared. “I had just been on that flight… and now, so many lives are gone.” Bhoomi went on to speak about her current state, revealing that she is still grappling with the trauma and emotional aftermath of narrowly escaping the ill-fated journey. “I am completely devastated after hearing about the loss (of lives). My body is literally shivering. I am not able to talk.”

“My mind is totally blank now after hearing all that has happened,” she further said. Asked on her initial reaction to the plane crash, she said that she feels “lucky” for the divine intervention because of which she could avert the tragedy.

“I am thankful to God. My Ganpati Bappa saved me,” she mentioned. She explained that her husband resides in London, where they have been living since their marriage. After spending two years abroad without visiting home, she finally took a break and traveled back to India for a much-needed vacation. This trip marked her return to the country after a long gap, allowing her to reconnect with family and relive cherished memories.

She had planned to fly back to London on her own. Earlier that day, she called to let me know that her flight was on schedule and everything seemed normal. However, due to an unexpected delay on her part, perhaps traffic or a last-minute holdup, she wasn’t able to reach the airport in time. As a result, she missed the flight and had no choice but to return home. Reflecting on what happened later, when news broke of the tragic incident involving that very plane, she spoke with disbelief in her voice. “A delay of just ten minutes,” she said quietly, “that’s all it took to change everything. If I had arrived even a little earlier… I don’t know if I’d still be here.” “Just because of those ten minutes, I could not board the flight. I don’t know how to explain this.”

About the Plane Crash

Air India Flight AI171, operating on the Ahmedabad-to-London route, met with a tragic accident shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft, which departed at approximately 1:38 PM, crashed into a densely populated residential neighbourhood in Meghani Nagar just five minutes into the flight. Preliminary reports confirm that there were 242 passengers on board at the time of the incident, including several international travelers and crew members. The sudden crash has triggered massive rescue operations and investigations into the possible cause of the catastrophe.